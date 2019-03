The newly formed Texas LGBT Caucus celebrated Trans Day of Advocacy at the Texas Capitol by welcoming trans youth as honorary pages.

From it Twitter account @txlgbtqcaucus: We believe in increasing LGBTQ representation at the Texas Capitol in any way that we can! Today we are happy to welcome transgender young people to the Capitol as “Honorary Pages” in celebration of @TransTexas Day of Advocacy. #txlege

— David Taffet