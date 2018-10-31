Dallas Police LGBT liaison was awarded Community Outreach Officer of the Year at a banquet at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Dallas on Monday. The event is staged by Friends of the Dallas Police Department.

Roman said she heard she was nominated but was surprised when she won.

“I’m extremely grateful,” Roman said. “Makes me want to work hard for the community and the Dallas Police Department.”

More than 600 people attended the banquet.

Officers were awarded in a number of categories including Rookie of the Year, Field Training Officer, Non-Sworn Employee of the Year, Detective of the Year and Officer of the Year.

Roman was also nominated for Officer of the Year.

— David Taffet