We all know that parking in and around Oak Lawn can be a real hassle for those going to the Miller Lite Music Festival at Reverchon Park on Saturday, and to the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Cedar Springs on Sunday during Pride Weekend.

Now Lyft is offering a solution: a 35 percent discount on rides to and from the festival on Saturday and the parade on Sunday for those who use the code PRIDEDFW 18.

Lyft’s DFW Market Manager Yohan Bobcombe also noted that Lyft will have a float in the parade on Sunday, and the company will be offering additional discount codes to bars throughout the parade route to share with their patrons.

Bobcombe said the company has supported Pride “throughout the company” and participated in events in Portland, San Diego, Denver, Miami, New Orleans, New York City and more. The company also recently announced that since it first partnered with the Human Rights Campaign in June 2017, Lyft passengers have made more than two million individual donations to raise $1.4 million for HRC.