Trying to figure out where to dine for Memorial Day… or anywhere this summer, for that matter? The reservation app OpenTable has released its list for the 100 top restaurants across America, specifically for a “big night out,” culled from 12 million verified reviews, and five of them are located in North Texas. Al Biernat’s (Oak Lawn, pictured), Uchi (Uptown), Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck (at the top of Reunion Tower), Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (multiple locations, including Uptown) and Haywire (in Plano) are all among those not only with good food and service, but also a lively bar scene, fun atmosphere and good beverage program for a memorable celebratory experience. Texas de Brazil was also cited, though the Las Vegas location was singled out.

Bon appetit!

— Arnold Wayne Jones