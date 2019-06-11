Say Their Names: Trans women murdered in 2019

Dana Martin, 31, a black transgender woman, was shot to death Jan. 6 in Montgomery, Ala. She was found in her vehicle, in a roadside ditch, and pronounced dead at the scene. Her murder remains unsolved.

Jazzaline Ware, age unknown, a black transgender woman, was found dead in her Memphis apartment in March, and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Ashanti Carmon, 27, a black transgender woman, was shot to death March 30 in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Her murder remains unsolved.

Claire Legato, 21, a black transgender woman, was shot April 15 in Cleveland during an argument between her mother and the suspect, John Booth. She died May 14 in a local hospital.

Muhlaysia Booker, 23, a black transgender woman, was shot to death May 18 in Dallas, about a month after video of her being beaten by several men in the parking lot at her apartment complex as onlookers laughed and jeered. She was found lying face down in the middle of the street in East Dallas. Police have said Booker’s murder does not appear to be connected to the April assault, but that her death may be linked with the murders of two other Dallas trans women and with a knife attack on a fourth black trans woman. The fourth woman survived. Booker’s murder remains unsolved.

Michelle “Tamika” Washington, 40, a black transgender woman, was shot to death May 19 in Philadelphia. Police responding to reports of shots fired in the Franklinville neighborhood, found Washington suffering from several gunshot. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Troy Bailey, 28, has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Paris Cameron, 20, a black transgender woman, was among three people killed in an anti-LGBTQ shooting May 25 in Detroit. Alunte Davis, 21, and Timothy Blancher, 20, two gay men, were found dead at the scene; Cameron died shortly afterward at a hospital. Two other victims were also shot but survived. Devon Robinson, 18, has been arrested and charged in all three murders.

Chynal Lindsey, 26, a black transgender woman, was found dead in White Rock Lake in Dallas on June 1. Police said her body showed signs of “homicidal violence.” Police believe her murder may be connected to the October 2018 murder of Brittany White and the May 2019 murder of Muhlaysia Booker, and have asked the FBI to assist in the investigation. There are no suspects in those murders.

Chanel Scurlock, 23, a black transgender woman, was shot to death June 6 in Lumberton, N.C. There have been no arrests yet, but investigators have said they have good leads in the case.

ALSO: Johana “Joa” Medina, 25, a transgender refugee from El Salvador, died June 1 in an El Paso hospital, shortly after being granted asylum and released from ICE custody, where she had been six weeks, during which she had become increasingly ill.

AND: Layleen Polanco, 27, was found dead in a cell at Rikers Island Prison in New York, where she had been kept in solitary confinement. She had been arrested April 16 for possession of drugs and assault on a cab driver. The NY Department of Corrections has not yet released her cause of death, but has said it was not a result of “violence or foul play.”