National and local leaders gathered in Downtown Dallas Saturday (April 6) for the dedication of Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station. The ceremony for the historic train station, which was built in 1916 while segregation was still prevalent, was attended by more than 200 individuals, including family, friends, and colleagues of Congresswoman Johnson.

“If my work highlights any one thing in particular, it is that I have made it a point to help others,” said Congresswoman Johnson during her remarks. “And you’ve heard that this station was segregated, but now, it fits me. It’s open to all, regardless of religion, regardless of the origin of birth, regardless of party, regardless of gender. That’s what I love.”

The City of Dallas voted to rename the transit stop for Congresswoman Johnson in 2016. Those in attendance at the unveiling recognized her service to North Texas in the State Legislature and Congress. U.S. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) and Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings were among the speakers who highlighted Congresswoman Johnson’s contributions to North Texas.

“It is very fitting that Dallas is paying tribute to Chairwoman Eddie Bernice Johnson by renaming Union Station, which was once a segregated space, after a pioneering African-American woman who has been instrumental in making one of America’s most diverse cities into a growing hub for research and innovation that inspires the world. I was proud to be on hand for this ceremony, and I congratulate my friend Chairwoman Johnson on this well-deserved honor,” said Leader Hoyer

“Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson is a dedicated public servant, a woman who has given so much to Dallas, to Texas, and to our country. She has worked across the aisle for the betterment of her constituents on aviation, flood control, homelessness, homeland security, law enforcement, science, and, of course, transportation. I couldn’t think of a more fitting person to rename our Union Station after,” said Mayor Rawlings.

Reps. Marcia Fudge (OH-11), Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Marc Veasey (TX-33) and Colin Allred (TX-32) as well as former Rep. Joe Barton (TX-06) and Dallas County Treasurer Pauline Medrano also gave remarks at the ceremony. Texas State Sen. Royce West, and Dallas City Councilmembers Adam Medrano, Rickey D. Callahan, Omar Narvaez, Tennell Atkins, Lee Kleinman, Sandy Greyson and Jennifer S. Gates were also among the elected officials and dignitaries in attendance.

